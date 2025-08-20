dnata Catering & Retail Appoints Gareth Rees as Regional CEO for Australia and Southeast Asia

dnata Catering & Retail has announced the appointment of Gareth Rees as Regional Chief Executive Officer for Australia and Southeast Asia.

In his new role, Gareth will be responsible for driving strategic growth and operational excellence across dnata’s inflight catering and retail businesses in Australia and Singapore, with further expansion planned throughout Southeast Asia. He will lead a team of over 4,500 dedicated professionals who collectively prepare more than 54 million world-class meals for over 275,000 flights annually, serving a diverse portfolio of over 70 airline customers.

Gareth joined dnata Catering & Retail as Chief Financial Officer in 2022, and has since played a pivotal role in supporting its successful transformation and growth across the region. His promotion reflects dnata’s commitment to recognising and empowering talent from within the organisation.

Robin Padgett, CEO of dnata Catering & Retail, said: “Gareth is a proven leader with the experience, insight, and energy to drive our business forward in a region full of opportunity. His deep understanding of our operations and strategic approach have already made a meaningful impact. I’m confident that under his leadership, we’ll continue to strengthen our customer partnerships, enhance service quality, and accelerate growth across Australia and Southeast Asia.”

With more than two decades of global experience in senior finance and operational leadership roles, Gareth has held key positions across the airline services, logistics, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors. Prior to joining dnata, he spent over ten years with Agility, where he led strategic initiatives across multiple markets.

dnata’s catering and retail division is one of the world’s leading inflight hospitality providers. With a global team of over 10,400 professionals, the company produces more than 110 million meals annually, serving full-service, low-cost, and VIP carriers from over 60 locations worldwide. Its innovative retail solutions and commitment to quality have earned it a reputation for excellence across the aviation industry.