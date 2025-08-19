Universal Aviation London-Stansted Earns Highest Global Safety Accreditation

Universal Aviation United Kingdom-Stansted, a flagship location in the Universal Aviation ground services network, has achieved the prestigious Stage 3 accreditation under the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) - the highest level of safety and ground handling recognition in business aviation.

With this achievement, Universal Aviation London-Stansted joins the fewer than 10 percent of IS-BAH-registered ground handlers worldwide to reach this elite status.

Universal Aviation UK first earned Stage 1 IS-BAH accreditation in 2017, followed by Stage 2 in 2021.

“Since we began our IS-BAH journey in 2017, our focus has always been on building a culture of continuous improvement,” said Sean Raftery, Managing Director, Universal Aviation UK and Ireland. Earning Stage 3 accreditation is a reflection of the high standards our team holds itself to every day. It’s not just about meeting global benchmarks - it’s about setting them through consistent safety, service, and professionalism. That dedication is continually reflected in our Stansted location consistently being ranked among the top FBOs in the world year after year.”

The International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) is a set of global industry best practices for business aviation ground handlers, which features at its core a safety management system (SMS). The IS-BAH follows the structure of the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) Program and incorporates the NATA Safety 1st Ground Audit Program. IS-BAH is the global industry standard for handlers and operators around the world to meet the coming SMS requirements from the International Civil Aviation Organization.