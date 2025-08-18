Paragon Aviation Group Welcomes Global Ground Support to the Paragon Network

Paragon Aviation Group proudly announces that Global Ground Support, a leading manufacturer of mission-critical ground support equipment (GSE), has joined the Paragon Network. This strategic addition strengthens Paragon’s ability to support FBOs and operators with proven fleet solutions and lifecycle service expertise.

Headquartered near Kansas City, Global Ground Support has delivered high-performance GSE to commercial, military, airport, and FBO operations worldwide since 1997. With approximately 70% of its suppliers located within a 60-mile radius, Global maintains a highly localized supply chain that enables rapid delivery of equipment and parts while minimizing disruption.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes aircraft deicers - ranging from the FBO-focused G-1200 to the G-2875ER model designed for the largest aircraft - alongside GTV-5000 Glycol Transfer Vehicle, GRV-800 and GRV-2000 Glycol Recovery Vehicles, and rugged hi-lift catering/cabin service trucks. Additionally, Global offers Fleet Support Solutions, preventative maintenance programs, and overhaul options to optimize fleet readiness and extend asset life.

“Global Ground Support brings deep expertise and reliable equipment to our network,” said Crystal Kubeczka, President of Paragon Aviation Group. “Their commitment to operational readiness and lifecycle support aligns directly with Paragon’s mission to provide FBOs and operators with the highest standards of service and performance.”

“Joining the Paragon Network is an exciting next step for Global,” said Melissa Stephens, Vice President, Business Development at Global Ground Support. “This partnership expands our ability to deliver dependable GSE and comprehensive fleet support to Paragon’s network of FBOs and operators. Together, we will help customers improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and confidently meet seasonal and mission-critical demands.”

Global holds ISO 9001:2015 certification and has a strong history of supporting demanding operational environments, including longstanding deicer supply to military and allied customers. The company’s experienced team, efficient parts distribution, and factory training programs complement Paragon’s dedication to ensuring consistent, high-quality service across its global network.

Key Highlights:

- Founded in 1997; headquartered near Kansas City with a highly localized supply chain

- Comprehensive product range: aircraft deicers (G-1200; G-2200; G-2875ER), Glycol Transfer Vehicle (GTV-5000), Glycol Recovery Vehicles (GRV-800; GRV-2000), and durable hi-lift service trucks.

- Fleet Support Solutions including preventative maintenance, overhaul programs, field upgrades, and OEM training

- ISO 9001:2015 certified with proven military-grade reliability and performance

Global Ground Support’s inclusion in the Paragon Network provides member FBOs with enhanced access to specialized equipment and expert fleet support solutions, enabling optimized operations, reduced downtime, and the highest standards of service and safety.