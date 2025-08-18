Envirotainer Invests in Swiss Airtainer to Accelerate Sustainable Innovation in Pharmaceutical Cold Chain 

Envirotainer, the global leader in secure cold chain solutions for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, has announced a strategic investment in Swiss Airtainer, a pioneer in lightweight container technology.

The partnership grants Envirotainer exclusive global rights to offer the innovative Swiss Airtainer as part of its full product portfolio. Swiss Airtainer will focus on scaling up its production capabilities and accelerating its ongoing research and development efforts.

This investment marks a significant milestone in Envirotainer’s sustainability journey. As the pharmaceutical industry faces growing pressure to reduce its environmental footprint, Envirotainer continues to lead by focusing on technologies that deliver both reliability and climate impact reduction.

The Swiss Airtainer is the lightest active RKN container in industry, equipped with solar panels for self-sustaining energy and real-time communications to optimize logistics and reduce emissions. Its advanced design perfectly complements Envirotainer sustainability-focused portfolio, including the recently launched flagship Releye family.

“Swiss Airtainer’s technology enables significant CO₂ reductions and strengthens our commitment to sustainable innovation,” said Niklas Adamsson, Interim CEO of Envirotainer. Our mission has always been to ensure safe and reliable delivery of critical medicines while minimizing environmental impact.”

"We are proud to join forces with Envirotainer, a company that shares our vision for a more sustainable future. This partnership will accelerate the development and global adoption of smart, low-impact cold chain solutions, says Eduard Seligman, CEO Swiss Airtainer.

Beyond technology, the partnership is rooted in shared values. Both companies are driven by purpose, innovation, and a strong culture of collaboration.

Envirotainer’s climate targets are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, and the company continues to drive circular logistics and impactful partnerships - now further reinforced by Swiss Airtainer.