DoKaSch Temperature Solutions Expands U.S. Presence with New Service Station in Atlanta

DoKaSch Temperature Solutions, a specialist in active temperature-controlled containers for the global air cargo industry, announces the opening of its newest U.S. service station in Atlanta, Georgia. Operated in collaboration with SEKO Logistics, the station commenced operations in May 2025.

The new service station near Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a major hub with strong wide-body and cargo flight capabilities, expands DoKaSch’s U.S. and global network for time-critical pharmaceutical logistics. Positioned close to key life science clusters in the Southeast, including Raleigh–Durham, it ensures a high availability of Opticoolers® for immediate deployment. This proximity allows pharmaceutical manufacturers and forwarders to access temperature-controlled containers at short notice, reducing lead times and ensuring the integrity of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals throughout global transport. The strategic location supports fast, reliable, and sustainable cold chain solutions, enabling rapid deliveries to key markets across the Americas and worldwide.

"The launch of our new station in Atlanta is a strategic move to strengthen our network in the U.S. and provide quicker access to our Opticoolers® in a key logistics region," said Andreas Seitz, Managing Director of DoKaSch Temperature Solutions. "By positioning containers closer to our customers, we support their operations with enhanced reliability and responsiveness."

DoKaSch Temperature Solutions offers a reliable To Door Delivery service, bringing fully charged and ready-to-use Opticooler® containers directly to the designated location. Leveraging a global network and short lead times, seamless availability is ensured across all operational regions. All logistical aspects are managed by our experienced team, minimizing efforts by stakeholders while maintaining the highest standards in cold chain reliability.

DoKaSch’s Opticooler® containers are known for their high-performance temperature control, making them ideal for the secure transport of sensitive pharmaceuticals and biologics. The new Atlanta station builds upon the successful partnership with SEKO Logistics, which was first established through the operation of the service station in Dublin. This ongoing collaboration ensures consistent, reliable container handling and service standards across multiple key locations.

This new station underscores DoKaSch’s ongoing mission to deliver dependable and sustainable cold chain solutions across its expanding international network.