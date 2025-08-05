Menzies Aviation to Expand MASIL Operations at Mosul International Airport

Menzies Aviation has announced it will deliver ground, air cargo and fuelling services at Mosul International Airport (OSM) in Iraq through MASIL, its joint venture with Iraqi Airways, Air BP and Al-Burhan Group.

Once fully operational, MASIL will provide a full suite of aviation services at OSM, under a new 10-year license, further strengthening its footprint in the region. This builds on MASIL’s operations at Baghdad International Airport (BGW).

MASIL provided ground services for the presidential flight that signified the official reopening of OSM. The flight, attended by Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, represented a landmark moment in the airport’s history, which has been non-operational since 2014.

The milestone underscores the joint venture’s capabilities and readiness to support future air traffic at the revitalised airport.

Mosul International Airport has undergone extensive reconstruction and is now equipped with a main terminal, VIP lounge, and advanced radar surveillance system. The airport is expected to be fully operational within the coming months, supporting both domestic and international flights and handling an estimated 630,000 passengers annually.

The expansion marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of the MASIL joint venture across Iraq and demonstrates Menzies’ commitment to supporting the country’s aviation infrastructure and long-term development.

Charles Wyley, Executive Vice President Middle East, Africa and Asia, Menzies Aviation, said: “We’re proud to expand our presence in Iraq with new operations at Mosul International Airport through our MASIL joint venture. This is a major step in our journey to support the redevelopment of Iraq’s aviation sector and bring world-class standards to the country’s airports. Handling the presidential flight was a privilege and a clear signal of MASIL’s professionalism and reliability as a trusted service provider.”

Menzies Aviation and Iraqi Airways formed MASIL in 2021 to provide ground handling, cargo, and fuelling services. The joint venture includes operations at key airports including Baghdad and will soon include Mosul, as it continues to support the modernisation of Iraq’s aviation sector.