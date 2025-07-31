Menzies Aviation Awarded Ground Handling License at Miami International Airport

Menzies Aviation has secured a license to provide ground handling services at Miami International Airport (MIA). The license, effective from 1 July 2025, will see Menzies deliver a full suite of ground handling services for an initial five-year period, with options for two additional two-year extensions.

The license enables Menzies to provide a range of services including ramp handling and baggage, passenger services, ticketing, porter and passenger assistance as well as dispatch and communications services.

To support local economic development and meet regulatory requirements, some services will be subcontracted to certified local development businesses, ensuring a mandatory 20% engagement of minority subcontractors.

Miami International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the U.S. for international passenger and cargo traffic, serves as a vital connection point between North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

This license not only marks the company’s official expansion into ground handling services at the airport, but its strategic commitment to the U.S. aviation market, where it currently delivers safe, and efficient ground handling, air cargo and fuelling operations at more than 55 airports.

Menzies Aviation will soon launch a local recruitment drive to match demand and will ensure all employees are trained to the highest standards to deliver the safest and most secure services to its airline customers.

John Redmond, Executive Vice President Americas, said: “Securing our new ground handling license at Miami International Airport – one of the top hubs for international traffic in the Americas – marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy. We look forward to building strong partnerships across the airport community as we establish our ground handling presence.”