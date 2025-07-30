Denver Terminal Joins Avfuel’s Growing SAF Supply Chain

Avfuel Corporation is expanding its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) footprint with the addition of a new, strategic supply point in Denver, Colorado, the first of its kind in the region.

Denver’s key location will play a crucial role in improving SAF accessibility across the central United States, offering a reliable, regional supply point and negating the need to transport fuel from the West and East coasts.

The expansion marks another milestone in Avfuel’s mission to support business aviation’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. The company’s SAF supply chain leads the industry in scale, spanning coast to coast with eight supply points throughout California, Texas, New Jersey, Florida and now Colorado.

“We continue to see interest in SAF adoption,” said C.R. Sincock, II, Avfuel’s executive vice president. “Avfuel is proud to have established the first SAF supply point in this region, significantly enhancing our national supply infrastructure and leading the way in providing sustainable solutions for aviation operations.”

This latest supply point is made possible by Avfuel’s agreement with Valero Marketing and Supply Company (Valero), a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO). The neat SAF produced by Diamond Green Diesel LLC, a joint venture between a Valero affiliate and an affiliate of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), is made using the HEFA SPK pathway process, meaning it uses lipids—like used cooking oil—to produce the fuel, and can lower lifecycle GHG emissions by up to 80% when compared to conventional jet fuel. With target blend percentages of 30% neat SAF and 70% conventional jet fuel, SAF can lower lifecycle GHG emissions by up to 24% when compared to conventional jet fuel.