Swissport Starts Operations at New Air Cargo Center in Auckland

Swissport has officially commenced operations at its new, state-of-the-art Auckland Cargo Center, strengthening its air cargo footprint across New Zealand and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

The new facility marks a significant milestone for Swissport’s cargo business in the region, joining a network of modern air cargo operations at seven major international airports across South Korea, Japan and Australia. The team has spent the past six months getting ready to set a new benchmark in New Zealand for operational excellence and customer service in air cargo handling,” said Joel Greig, Swissport General Manager of Cargo Operations in New Zealand and Australia. “We are proud to bring Swissport’s global expertise to Auckland and look forward to building strong partnerships with our airline and freight forwarding customers.” Strategically located with direct airside access via Checkpoint Delta, the new facility spans 8,500 square metres of handling space, including weather-protected receipt and dispatch areas. It is the first cargo terminal in Auckland with direct access to the airfield, enabling faster and more efficient cargo transfers. Swissport has invested in advanced equipment and digital systems to optimise operational performance from day one. The facility is equipped with Auckland Airport’s largest X-ray machine and the latest cargo screening technology supporting secure and efficient cargo throughput. An array of 46 CCTV cameras enables continuous surveillance and gives customers real-time visibility over their cargo. “Our focus is on adaptability, collaboration, and delivering tangible benefits to customers – whether through faster turnaround times, enhanced transparency, or greater reliability,” said Greig. “We’re here to raise the standard for air cargo handling in New Zealand.” The site is licenced as a Customs Controlled Area and authorized under New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) as a Transitional Facility, enabling the secure handling, inspection and processing of import and export cargo. The terminal also includes large-scale cold storage areas, with capacity for both palletised and ULD shipments of perishable goods including pharmaceuticals, seafood, fresh produce and meat – supporting New Zealand’s strong export market. The global air cargo market is growing, driven by economies in South Asia, China, Southeast Asia, and Africa, as well as the expansion of e-commerce and express networks. Swissport continues to invest in technology and processes designed to optimize cargo flow, ensuring our air cargo networks in the region, including centres like Auckland, can play a crucial role in this growth.