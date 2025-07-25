Schiphol Airport Incorporates Lifting Aid at Every Baggage Hall Workstation

Employees in Schiphol’s baggage halls can now use a lifting aid wherever they are working. The airport has installed them at all 385 workstations, therefore reducing physical strain and contributing to a healthy workplace.

Schiphol is a global leader in offering this to employees on such a scale. Schiphol has also launched several trials for the full mechanization of baggage handling in order to continue developing the baggage halls.

“This makes the work of baggage employees lighter. A significant improvement. We tested, bought and installed the lifting aids in rapid succession while the regular baggage process continued. We made every effort to achieve this together with the six baggage handlers, Aviapartner, dnata, KLM, Menzies, Swissport and Viggo. We are proud to be able to offer this to employees, because a safe, good and pleasant workplace is our top priority," says Esmé Valk, Chief People & Transformation at Royal Schiphol Group.