British Ambassador Visits Menzies Aviation Operations at Lisbon Airport

Menzies Aviation teams in Lisbon, Portugal were honoured to welcome Her Excellency Lisa Bandari, British Ambassador to Portugal, to its station at Lisbon Airport this week. The visit was hosted by Rui Gomes, Vice President for Portugal, and marked a key milestone – the first anniversary of Menzies’ operations in the country.

The visit offered a unique opportunity to showcase Menzies Aviation’s growing role in Portugal’s aviation sector and its contribution to the broader national travel and logistics ecosystem.

During the visit, Ambassador Bandari met with members of the Menzies team and gained a behind-the-scenes look of the company’s ground handling operations – a critical part of the aviation industry that often goes unseen by the public.

Her Excellency British Ambassador, Lisa Bandari, said: “It was a real pleasure to meet the team at Menzies Aviation in Lisbon and to learn more about the vital work they do to keep the aviation sector moving safely and efficiently. As a British company investing in Portugal, Menzies is a strong example of the deep and growing economic ties between our two countries.”

Rui Gomes, Vice President for Portugal, Menzies Aviation, added: “We were honoured to welcome Her Excellency to our operations in Lisbon. It was a great opportunity to share the scale and complexity of what our teams do every day to ensure flights run smoothly and safely. As we mark one year in Portugal, we remain committed to delivering service excellence and to growing our presence in line with the needs of our airline partners and airport stakeholders.”