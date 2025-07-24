Menzies Aviation Partners With UNHCR for Recruitment Event in Mexico

Menzies Aviation, service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has partnered with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to host a refugee recruitment event in Mexico, which resulted in dozens of people being offered jobs.

This initiative forms part of Menzies’ ongoing commitment to fostering meaningful, inclusive employment opportunities within the global aviation industry.

A senior delegation from Menzies Aviation joined local teams at the event in Guadalajara, alongside Anisah Dathi, Commercial Director from the British Embassy in Mexico City. More than 50 job seekers attended, gaining insights and advice to pursue and secure employment in the aviation sector with 20 being offered employment on the day, and a further 15 after the event. This builds on the 19 refugees hired in Mexico since the start of the year.

Menzies Aviation operates in 37 airports in Mexico and employs more than 4,000 people providing ground services to major airline customers. Mexico has increasingly become a place of refuge for individuals seeking international protection. In 2024, the country hosted over 400,000 refugees and asylum-seekers. Through its partnership with UNHCR and other NGO organisations, Menzies has successfully hired refugees in Mexico, as well as in the United Kingdom, France, Romania, and the Czech Republic.

Beyond recruitment, Menzies is committed to fostering stability and inclusion through practical employee support initiatives, including its innovative employee housing programme. Three sites in Mexico, located in Cancún, Jose del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta, provide safe and supportive accommodation for more than 340 team members, including refugees, along with convenient transport to and from the airport. It underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive work environment that promotes well-being and stability.

Juliet Thomson, Chief People Officer, Menzies Aviation, said: “We’re deeply grateful to the Mexican government, local airport authorities, and our partners at UNHCR for their support in making this recruitment event possible. Creating inclusive employment opportunities is a key part of our values as a global employer. We believe in using our reach to make a positive impact and recognise the strength and resilience refugees contribute to our workforce.

"Through our Casa Menzies housing program, we’re proud to invest in our people beyond the workplace, providing the foundation for stability and success. Together, these efforts lead to tangible benefits such as lower turnover, reduced absenteeism, and stronger employee satisfaction.”