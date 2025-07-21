Grupo EULEN Expands U.S. Aviation Footprint with Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines at JFK

Grupo EULEN, a global leader in integrated facility management and specialized aviation services, is strengthening its presence at major U.S. airports with new partnerships - most notably with Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines at New York’s JFK Airport - reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the aviation industry.

As part of the terminal transition that began in March 2025, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are relocating from Terminal 7 to become fully operational in Terminal 8 by October 2025. Under this joint contract - following Alaska’s acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines - Grupo EULEN will provide dedicated wheelchair assistance services for passengers with reduced mobility, while honoring each airline’s distinct brand identity and operational priorities. EULEN now delivers wheelchair service to 10 airlines in Terminal 8, including members of the Oneworld Alliance.

“These new partnerships are more than contracts - they’re relationships built on trust and a shared commitment to quality,” said John Jones, Vice President of Aviation Operations for the United States and the Caribbean at Grupo EULEN. “Every day, our teams go the extra mile to make sure travelers feel cared for, airline partners run smoothly, and operations stay safe and efficient.”

Beyond JFK, EULEN Aviation continues to expand through new and renewed agreements:

• In Miami, EULEN deepened its long-standing relationship with British Airways, adding secure cabin cleaning services for MIA–London flights to its existing portfolio of wheelchair assistance services at JFK Terminal 8.

• At Tampa International Airport (TPA), EULEN signed a three-year agreement with Avianca Airlines, Colombia’s flagship carrier and Star Alliance member, to support nonstop service between Tampa and Bogotá. EULEN’s local team—already trusted by Delta, Aeroméxico, Sun Country, and Havana Air—ensures seamless, courteous service from curb to gate.

• This spring, EULEN began working with Arajet Airlines, the Dominican Republic’s largest and fastest-growing carrier, providing full ground handling services for direct flights between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Santo Domingo, with an additional route to Punta Cana launching in June.

In addition to these new alliances, EULEN Aviation celebrates continued excellence with long-time partner Delta Air Lines. The EULEN MIA Team achieved a perfect 5.00 DL Station Scorecard and was named “Station of the Month” for April 2025, recognizing excellence in passenger support, cabin cleaning, and operational performance.

With these accomplishments, Grupo EULEN now supports 14 airline partners at Miami International Airport and operates in 10 major U.S. airports, reaffirming its position as a top-tier aviation services provider in North America.