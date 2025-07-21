Amanda Ierfino named Vice President, Sales & Cargo

WestJet announces an important leadership update in support of its long-term strategy to grow the business, create new opportunities and continue to deliver exceptional service.

Effective June 1, 2025, Amanda Ierfino took on the role of Vice-President, Sales & Cargo.

Amanda has been a key driver in the development and execution of WestJet’s corporate and agency sales strategy, leveraging the airline’s strong presence in Calgary and building valuable partnerships across the industry. In her expanded role, Amanda continues to lead the Sales team while also taking on leadership of WestJet’s Cargo operations.

“Our partnerships have always been an essential part of WestJet’s success,” said Amanda Ierfino, Vice-President, Sales & Cargo. “Both our Sales and Cargo teams are united by a strong commitment to supporting our valued partners, and that focus will remain at the core of everything we do. I’m excited to lead this next chapter with an emphasis on partnership, new opportunities and shared growth.”

With the planned transition away from dedicated freighter operations taking place later this year, the Cargo team will shift its focus to maximizing the potential of belly cargo services. Bringing Sales and Cargo together under Amanda’s leadership will create a more unified approach to WestJet’s B2B strategy, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to commercial excellence, operational efficiency and a strong focus on partnerships.