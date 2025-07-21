dnata Named First Ground Handler in IAG’s Preferred Partner Program

dnata has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Airlines Group (IAG), becoming the first ground handler selected under its Preferred Partner Programme.

The MoU establishes the foundation for a broader, long-term collaboration between the companies, as IAG deepens its relationships with select strategic partners to drive innovation, consistency and long-term value.

David Barker, Regional Chief Executive Officer - Americas at dnata, said: “We are proud to be the first partner selected for IAG’s new supplier programme. This recognition reflects our strong operational track record, commitment to innovation, and ability to support our customers’ strategic goals. We look forward to growing our partnership and delivering high-impact solutions that support IAG’s evolving needs across the USA and beyond.”

Gurm Nijjer, Group Procurement Director - Airports at IAG, said: “Our Preferred Partner Programme is a strategic initiative to generate long-term value for IAG and its customers by aligning with a select group of high-performing suppliers. This approach reflects our commitment to operational excellence, cost-effective delivery and the use of technology to continuously elevate the passenger experience. The partnership spans a number of locations across North America and includes both long-term contract extensions and new business – including the recent award of ground handling services at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for Group IAG airlines. We look forward to deepening this relationship in support of our shared goals around innovation, efficiency and scalable growth.”

Services under the new contracts will commence in Q4 2025, supporting IAG’s broader objective to optimise ground handling operations, enhance service consistency and deliver long-term value across key North American Airports - with further opportunities for collaboration under the Preferred Partner Programme anticipated beyond this launch.