SriLankan Cargo Joins WebCargo by Freightos

SriLankan Cargo, the air freight arm of SriLankan Airlines, has joined WebCargo by Freightos, a leading digital booking and payment platform for international freight.

The integration allows over 10,000 freight forwarding offices worldwide to seamlessly access SriLankan Cargo’s capacity, request quotations, make bookings and process payments in real time.

"By joining Freightos’ WebCargo platform, we're not just digitalising our booking process – we're expanding our reach to thousands of new potential customers," said Chaminda Perera, Head of Cargo at SriLankan Airlines. "The integration with Freightos' rate management and procurement tools ensures our services are visible at the critical decision-making stage of the freight buying process."

"SriLankan Cargo brings high-quality regional capacity into our digital network at a time when agility is key,” said Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos. “By integrating their rates and capacity, forwarders gain instant and enhanced access to critical South Asian trade lanes, including Colombo and India.”

The integration also expands market participation through WebCargo Pay which allows non-IATA forwarders across Asia to access SriLankan Cargo's capacity without requiring airline credit lines or bank guarantees. This democratization of access is particularly valuable in emerging markets, where many SME forwarders have historically faced barriers to carrier capacity.

SriLankan Cargo offers extensive coverage across key trade lanes in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Indian Subcontinent, supported by a robust feeder network using Colombo as a consolidation hub.

In addition to offering instant capacity and booking to forwarders, SriLankan Cargo is also leveraging WebCargo by Freightos’ interlining capabilities, enhancing SriLankan's existing partnerships with major carriers, and eventually allowing forwarders to seamlessly book complex multi-carrier routes while helping partner airlines optimize their load factors. For more information visit https://www.webcargo.co/