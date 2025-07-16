Global Ground Support Launches 'Veterans of GSE'

Global Ground Support, provider of aviation ground support equipment, announces the founding of Veterans of GSE, an industry-wide initiative designed to unite, support, and empower military veterans working in or transitioning into the Ground Support Equipment

(GSE) field.

The Veterans of GSE group was created with a clear mission: to connect veterans from all branches of military service, build a strong and supportive professional network, and promote veteran hiring and transition throughout the GSE industry. As the first initiative of its kind in the sector, Veterans of GSE seeks to honor the invaluable experience of service members while creating opportunities for mentorship, career advancement, and community engagement.

“Veterans bring unmatched skills, leadership, and dedication to the workforce. With Veterans of GSE, we’re not only recognizing that value, but actively working to support their transition, empower their careers, and build camaraderie across the industry,” said Tyler Stimac, Vice President of Global Ground Support.

Key goals of Veterans of GSE include:

experiences, and professional connections. Raising awareness across the industry about the benefits of employing veterans and the importance of supporting them in meaningful careers.

Promoting veteran hiring and career transitions, with developing resources and guidance for service members entering the civilian workforce.

Honoring military service by celebrating the unique strengths veterans bring to the industry.

Serving as a central platform to advocate for policies and programs that prioritize veteran

recruitment and retention within the industry.

The group will host regular networking events, provide mentorship and job-seeking resources, and collaborate with industry partners to expand hiring initiatives and recognition programs.

Global Ground Support invites all GSE companies, professionals, and veterans to join and support the Veterans of GSE initiative. Together, the industry can pave the way for a stronger, more inclusive future built on the foundation of service, leadership, and mutual support.