Pilot John Expands GSE Mobile Service Across the U.S.

Pilot John International, global supplier of aircraft parts, ground support equipment (GSE), and GSE maintenance support, announces availability of its mobile service for ground support equipment across the U.S.

This latest offering delivers preventive maintenance, diagnostics, inspections, and repairs directly to customers’ hangars and ramps, minimizing downtime and increasing operational efficiency.

PJi’s mobile service brings OEM-trained and certified service technicians on-site. The team comes fully equipped to perform a wide range of GSE support, including routine maintenance, annual inspections, and diagnostics. PJi also offers on-site equipment training to customers. Demand for mobile service has steadily increased since its launch, particularly with requests to diagnose broken equipment, repair Kunz equipment, and service large quantities of equipment at once.

PJi’s mobile service eliminates the need to transport GSE offsite for repairs or inspections, helping aviation operators control costs and maximize equipment uptime. The expansion underscores PJi’s commitment to providing comprehensive support, faster turnaround times, cost-effective solutions, and personalized service that simplifies operations for its clients.

“Ensuring our customers have convenient, expert service where they need it most is our top priority,” said John Werner, President of Pilot John International. “With our mobile service now available across the country, FBOs, MROs and corporate flight departments can count on PJi for responsive, high-quality maintenance and repairs that keep their operations moving.”

The mobile units are outfitted with all necessary tools and components to service both motorized and non-motorized GSE, including ground power units, lavatory and water carts, aircraft tugs, towbars, and axle jacks. Each service visit adheres to stringent servicing and testing guidelines to ensure compliance with manufacturer specifications and industry standards.