GlobalAir.com Shares Record-Breaking AirVenture Fuel Deals This Year

As AirVenture 2025 quickly approaches, many will again plan their routes with the free-to-use FBO specials page provided by GlobalAir.com. This is the 17th consecutive year the page has highlighted camping, cookouts and fuel deals to Oshkosh-bound pilots.

This year has the most FBO fuel specials listed on the page since its debut in 2009. There are currently over 130 deals listed, including discounts up to $1.50 on fuel, complimentary meals and no landing or tie down fees. It is free for FBOs to list their specials, but interested FBOs also have the opportunity to boost their visibility on the page with a tiered sponsorship program.

"I love this promotion. It’s a win-win, FBOs who celebrate EAA AirVenture via discounts and specials can spotlight their ramp at no extra cost,” said Abigail Sheets, Director of the Airport Resource Center. “Transient pilots can quickly scan for savings in their flight path using our interactive map, which pinpoints each FBO. I am extremely thankful to EAA for allowing us to put this together, and even more thankful that they host such an amazing and core event in aviation."

People are encouraged to keep coming back to the page throughout the trip to and from EAA AirVenture, which runs from July 21 through July 27, as FBOs update their deals and specials throughout the season.

"Every year, GlobalAir.com exceeds its goals with our specials page, both through FBO engagement and pilot reception,” said GlobalAir.com CEO Jeffrey Carrithers. “EAA has graciously worked with us on this promotion for over six years. We are super excited to offer a great number of discounts for barnstormers flying cross-country to EAA AirVenture."