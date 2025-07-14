WFS Opens Specialized E-Commerce & Freight Forwarder Handling Facility at Copenhagen Airport

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, has opened a fourth warehouse facility at Copenhagen Airport to support the expansion of its specialised E-Commerce & Freight Forwarder Handling (EFFH) services in Scandinavia.

The new EFFH building covers an area of 4,800m² and takes WFS’ cargo handling footprint at the airport to over 21,500m², also including its dedicated temperaturecontrolled pharma facility in Copenhagen. With this new investment, WFS can provide a host of value-added services for freight forwarders moving import and export cargo and e-commerce shipments through Copenhagen Airport.

“This is the latest expansion of our presence at Copenhagen Airport to support its growing cargo volumes and thriving freight forwarding community. We know from WFS’ experience at other major cargo gateways that forwarders are increasingly seeing value in outsourcing more of the physical handling aspects of their business to trusted partners like WFS,” said Inge Briand de Crevecoeur, Managing Director Copenhagen at WFS.

WFS’ EFFH service makes freight Ready-for-Carriage, captures weight and cargo measurements, provides security screening, consolidation, and transportation to and from handling agents. It also covers deconsolidation, sorting, and preparing shipments for customs clearance, and onward transportation by road, plus shipment labelling, repacking, crating, and customised screening services.

WFS e-commerce solutions deliver a 1-day total time reduction for international shipments to reach Scandinavian e-commerce customers through fast import sorting & scanning service to expedite customs clearance.

“Our expansion in Copenhagen aligns perfectly with our strategy to grow our e-commerce and freight forwarder handling product across our network,” says Marc Claesen, SVP Northern Europe & Africa at WFS. “We are diversifying our services in an increasingly challenging environment, where speed of handling and real-time information sharing are critical. Copenhagen joins our dedicated E-Commerce & Freight Forwarder Handling facilities in key European gateways such as Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and Sweden and we will continue to seek new opportunities.”