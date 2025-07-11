Moonware to test Ground Traffic Control Tech with Japan Airlines

Moonware, a leader in automated airfield operations, announces it will test its Ground Traffic Control platform, HALO, at Tokyo International Airport (HND) with Japan Airlines (JAL) and JAL Ground Service (JGS). The technology enhances the airline’s ability to manage ground operations at one of the world’s busiest airports.

JAL and JGS will trial HALO at its local ground handling control station as part of a broader initiative to modernize and digitize ground handling workflows. The platform’s deployment will focus on improving below-wing coordination, resource management, and real-time situational awareness.

“Tokyo International Airport (HND) is one of the most dynamic and demanding airport environments in the world. Working alongside JAL and JGS to bring HALO into this setting represents a significant step in advancing how real-time decisions are made on the ground” said Javier Vidal, Moonware CEO.

HALO consolidates operational inputs from across the airside, including equipment, ground crews, and schedule changes, into a centralized system that supports dynamic dispatching, live status updates, and end-to-end visibility. The platform enables real-time communication between the ground handling control station and field teams, allowing JAL and JGS to respond more effectively to disruptions and optimize asset utilization.

In adopting HALO, JAL and JGS can reduce variability in turnaround times and streamline execution of ground services. Ground activities are tracked, timestamped, and continuously fed into planning tools to support data-driven decisions and long-term process improvements.

The trial of HALO highlights the region’s leadership in innovation and underscores the growing shift toward modernizing ground operations through intelligent systems.