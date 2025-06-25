AeroUnion Introduces Avianca Cargo Mexico Brand

AeroUnion announced the introduction of its new brand, Avianca Cargo Mexico, which will strengthen connectivity global airfreight business by offering consistent service and a renewed fleet.

Thanks to the work and commitment of the team who have led the company's transformation process, AeroUnion presents a consolidated value proposition for its growth in the region. While maintaining its own capital structure, operating permits, corporate governance and technical, labor, administrative and financial resources, Avianca Cargo Mexico offers customers a brand that reflects the implementation of the best standards in the industry.

“Our commitment to meet the needs of our customers with excellence, agility and reliability are part of this new launch that comes with key factors of our transformation. We are happy to unveil our new Avianca Cargo Mexico brand, which comes with a robust value proposition and an expanded network to connect Mexico with the world,” said Danilo Correa, Director General, Avianca Cargo Mexico.

The launch of the new brand comes along with the incorporation of the second A330 P2F aircraft, which arrived in Mexico on June 20, 2025. With a capacity of more than 60 tons, this freighter will enable the transport of oversized and temperature-controlled cargo, key for customers in the region. Its arrival will consolidate global connectivity, positioning Mexico as a strategic hub for markets such as the United States and Colombia, as well as expanding the network offer with commercial partners, connecting countries such as Brazil, Chile, Argentina and other destinations in Asia and Europe.

This collaboration between Avianca Cargo Mexico and Avianca Cargo promotes the strengthening of the route network and the increase of capacity to serve key sectors such as technology, automotive, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, personal care and perishables.

“We celebrate the launch of the new Avianca Cargo Mexico brand, which offers the capacity, commercial alliances and interline agreements of each company to enhance the joint offer and expand connectivity to more than 350 destinations around the world,” said Diogo Elias, CEO of Avianca Cargo.

With a renewed fleet of two A330 P2Fs, in synergy with Avianca Cargo’s six A330Fs, the Mexican cargo airline strengthens its capacity and operational efficiency. The approval of standards and the implementation of best practices position Avianca Cargo Mexico as a key player, ready to grow with its customers and offer agile, innovative and high quality solutions.

“This achievement is, above all, the result of the talent, passion and dedication of each of our employees. Thanks to their commitment, today we have built a new brand that connects the world, expands our network and allows us to begin a new chapter in our history,” said Danilo Correa, CEO of Avianca Cargo Mexico.