Swissport Expands Air Cargo Handling Services to Milan Malpensa

Swissport is expanding its presence in Italy with the launch of cargo operations at Milan Malpensa. This strategic move marks a new chapter for Swissport Italia, reinforcing its commitment to the Italian market.



The company’s new cargo operation at Milan Malpensa is located in a 4,000 sqm second-line cargo warehouse within the WTC Malpensa complex. The newly refurbished facility meets the highest industry standards for customs certification, safety, and security.



Swissport will initially focus on import handling, pre-customs clearance, and distribution to express delivery service providers. In a second phase, the company aims to develop export operations and expand its offering to general cargo and air freight customers at Milan Malpensa and throughout Italy. “Swissport's cargo strategy in Italy has always aimed to expand to Malpensa, the primary hub for air cargo operations in Italy,” says Massimo Roccasecca, Cargo Director of Swissport Italia.



Swissport’s dedication to Italy goes beyond its new cargo operations at Malpensa. “Swissport is deeply committed to the Italian market, leveraging its global expertise to establish a strong cargo handling presence while pursuing growth opportunities in ground handling, lounge hospitality, and executive aviation,” adds Marina Bottelli, CEO of Swissport Italia SPA.