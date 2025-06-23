BGS Announces Strategic Partnership With AEGEAN at Vilnius International Airport

Baltic Ground Services (BGS), an international ground handling, aircraft fuel supply and logistics service provider, has entered into a new strategic partnership with AEGEAN, the Greek flag carrier.

The company, part of Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, will supply AEGEAN with comprehensive ground handling services at Vilnius International Airport (VNO). The partnership commenced with AEGEAN first flight to Vilnius this year on June 3, 2025, followed by the first departure from Vilnius on June 4, 2025.

AEGEAN operates scheduled direct flights between Vilnius and Athens twice a week, every Wednesday and Sundays, using Airbus A320 aircraft, with services available through the end of October. Launched last June, the Vilnius-Athens route offers Lithuanian passengers seamless access to the Greek capital, while also serving as a gate-away to the Greek islands and other destinations across Europe and the Middle East via Athens International Airport. It is particularly relevant for travelers planning leisure or business trips to southern Europe.

“We are excited to support AEGEAN with our ground handling services in Vilnius,” says Vitalis Dudys, BGS Group Head of Commerce. “This partnership allows us to strengthen our presence at VNO, which has shown remarkable growth in recent years – passenger numbers increased by 9% to 4.8 million in 2024 compared to 2023.”

AEGEAN, Greece's leading carrier and member of STAR ALLIANCE founded in 1999 and, over its 25-year history, has grown into the most successful and fastest-growing regional airline. The 2025 AEGEAN network includes 250 direct routes, both scheduled and charter flights (55 domestic and 195 international), connecting 162 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. These routes are operated from AEGEAN’s seven bases in Greece and abroad, with a fleet of 83 aircraft, including the latest Airbus 320 and 321 neo.

“We are pleased to establish a partnership with BGS as we commence our second year of operations on the Vilnius-Athens route”, comments Panos Nicolaidis, AEGEAN’s Chief Ground Operations Officer. “Their professional ground handling services and deep local expertise are essential to ensuring the efficiency and reliability of our operations. This partnership enables us to remain focus on our core mission – connecting Lithuania with Greece and the wider Mediterranean region, while consistently delivering high-quality service to our passengers”.