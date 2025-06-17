Realterm and Leipzig/Halle Airport to Develop State-of-the-Art Air Cargo Facility

Realterm, a leading global logistics real estate developer, and Leipzig/Halle Airport (LEJ) have announced plans to develop a state-of-the-art air cargo facility at Germany's second-largest air cargo airport.

The build-to-suit development will feature up to 45,000 square meters of modern warehouse space designed for single or multi-user operations.

“We look forward to partnering with Leipzig/Halle Airport on this exceptional development. Given its unique on-airport growth potential, this project represents one of the most strategic air cargo real estate opportunities in Europe,” said Lynn Kau, Senior Vice President Corporate Development, Realterm. “The build-to-suit facility will offer direct airside and uncongested motorway access, minimizing transfer times and enhancing efficiency. The modern building functionality, with direct access for aircraft parking and truck staging combined with flexible design for express, ecommerce and general cargo operations, positions this as a showcase for efficient cargo operations worldwide."

LEJ stands among Europe's most cargo-friendly airports, processing 1.4 million tons of cargo in 2024. The airport offers unparalleled operational advantages including no slot or payload constraints, 24/7 cargo operations for express and ecommerce shipments, contemporary customs services and professional local skilled labor. Its multimodal approach ensures seamless connectivity, while strong political-economic support underpins the airport's continued growth as a premier European cargo hub.

Frank Pieper, Senior Vice President Business Development / Strategy, Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG: “The established freight hub Leipzig/Halle offers airfreight companies ideal conditions and space for long-term growth. With its proven logistics and air cargo expertise, Realterm has the clout in the international market to develop and successfully implement projects at LEJ in a targeted manner: a real win-win situation for both partners.”

The facility's key strategic design features will include:

Up to 45,000 square meters of modern warehouse space for single or multi-user operations

Direct airside access with aircraft parking capabilities

Truck staging areas for seamless ground transportation

Flexible layout accommodating express, ecommerce and specialized cargo handling

Modern building functionality optimized for air cargo operations

Excellent transport connectivity ensuring multimodal efficiency

Cargo-friendly 24/7 airport operations that enables fast processing of air cargo and customs clearing, minimizing transfer times and increasing efficiency

Realterm brings more than 30 years of specialized air cargo development experience to the project, with an airport portfolio spanning 17 million square feet across 34 airports worldwide. The firm’s recent projects demonstrate its capability to deliver world-class cargo infrastructure, including the $270 million JFK Modern Air Cargo Facility developed with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey – the first new cargo facility at JFK International Airport in two decades. Realterm also completed the Northeast Cargo Campus at O'Hare International Airport alongside the Chicago Department of Aviation, encompassing 900,000 square feet of facility space with parking for 13 jumbo freighters and supporting approximately 2,200 cargo jobs on site.

“Realterm’s proven track record of delivering large-scale, technologically advanced cargo facilities ensures that the Leipzig/Halle development will meet the exacting operational requirements of modern air cargo operations,” added Mr. Kau.

Potential tenants interested in the development opportunity are encouraged to contact Realterm to discuss build-to-suit options and operational requirements.