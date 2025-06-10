LugLess Launches 'No Baggage Club' Loyalty Program

Luggage shipping service Lugless has announced the launch of No Baggage Club, the first-ever loyalty program in the luggage shipping industry.

By joining No Baggage Club, LugLess customers can earn points that can be used toward extra savings on their future shipments, such as luggage, boxes and sports equipment. This new loyalty program will also introduce LugLess’ mascot, Lucy the Llama.

No Baggage Club arrives at a time when airlines and travel services are raising prices and tacking on new fees, such as Southwest Airlines' announcement that it will start charging for checked bags for the first time in 50 years. LugLess sees an opportunity to turn rising consumer frustration into customer-first innovation by offering even more ways to save.

With No Baggage Club, members earn points on every shipment, which can be redeemed for future savings. All LugLess customers can sign up for free and begin earning rewards after completing their first shipment.

No Baggage Club follows a three-tiered perk system, which includes:

Tier 1 : Earn one point per $1

: Earn one point per $1 Tier 2 : Earn 1.25 points per $1 (received once loyalty members earn 600 points in a year)

: Earn 1.25 points per $1 (received once loyalty members earn 600 points in a year) Tier 3: Earn 1.5 points per $1 (received once loyalty members earn 1200 points in a year)

“We built LugLess to be the most affordable way to ship your luggage and boxes, and now we’re rewarding our loyal customers with extra perks,” said Audrey Kohout, co-CEO of LugLess. “When airlines are eliminating free checked bags and introducing new fees, we’re doubling down on delivering value and more ways to save — with the lowest prices on the market and now the first loyalty program in luggage shipping.”