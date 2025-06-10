dnata Secures Multi-Year Aer Lingus Catering Contract in Nashville

dnata has signed a multi-year contract with Aer Lingus at Nashville International Airport (BNA) in the USA.

The new partnership will see dnata provide its quality inflight catering services for the Irish flag carrier’s four weekly flights to Dublin Airport (DUB), uplifting nearly 40,000 meals annually.

Peter DeVito, Chief Executive Officer, dnata Catering North America, said: “We’re pleased to support Air Lingus as they expand their transatlantic network. From freshly prepared meals to flawless delivery, our team is focused on getting every detail right. We’re here to make sure their passengers enjoy best-in-class dining experience on every flight.”

Including Aer Lingus, dnata provides catering and retail services to over 40 customers at 12 airports with a team of more than 1,000 hospitality professionals throughout the USA. In the financial year 2024-25, its teams uplifted more than 10 million meals in the country, which represents an over 15% growth year on year.

dnata’s catering and retail division is one of the world’s leading inflight hospitality providers. The company produces over 110 million meals annually, serving full service, low-cost and VIP carriers from more than 60 locations.