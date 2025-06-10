Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) Signs Extended Cargo Handling and Trucking Contract with Oman Air in France

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, has signed a contract extension with Oman Air to provide cargo handling at Paris CDG as well as handling and trucking services connecting 11 regional airports throughout France.

Oman Air currently operates four direct flights a week between Muscat and Paris, carrying over 7,500 tonnes of cargo a year onboard its Boeing 787-900 services.

The new contract was signed at Air Cargo Europe in Munich by Oman Air’s Head of Cargo, Michael Duggan, and John Batten, Chief Executive Officer Gateway Services, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) at WFS, and Laurent Bernard, Vice President France.

“We are committed to maintaining the high standards we provide for our customers and signing this contract renewal is part of this process,” Michael Duggan said.

“Contract extensions are earned by good customer relationships and robust performance measured against agreed service level agreements. WFS is proud to be meeting the high standards required by Oman Air. Our team in France clearly understand the airline’s processes and service expectations and the responsibility to ensure the quality of Oman Air’s bespoke freight transportation solutions, including for special commodities such as pharma, fresh produce, valuables and dangerous goods. We are proud to be growing our partnership,” Laurent Bernard added.

Through its partnership with WFS, Oman Air offers its customers a full range of value-added services, including for temperature-controlled healthcare products using WFS’ IATA CEIV Pharma and Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certified Pharma Centre at CDG. In Paris, WFS also provides a European Inspection Point for perishables and pharma shipments as well as a dedicated live animal station.

WFS’ nationwide trucking network in France and offline handling services also connect cargo carried onboard Oman Air’s flights with local WFS stations in Paris Orly, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Rennes, Strasbourg, Toulouse, and EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg.