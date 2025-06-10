Canadian Advanced Air Mobility (CAAM) Welcomes New National Board Members

Canadian Advanced Air Mobility (CAAM) has appointed two new board members: Simar Miglani from CAE and Niloofar Moradi from the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). Their appointments mark a new chapter in CAAM’s mission to shape a sustainable, integrated, and accessible future for AdvancedAir Mobility (AAM) across Canada.

Miglani, Business Development & Strategy Lead for CAE’s Advanced Air Mobility and Air Traffic Services training business, brings a sharp strategic focus and deep industry insight to the board. Simar’s expertise will play a vital role in helping CAAM accelerate the safe

integration of new aerial technologies and business models into the Canadian ecosystem.

Niloofar Moradi, Director of Strategy and Business Development at the NRC’s Aerospace

Research Centre, leads key sustainable aviation initiatives and brings over a decade of experience in aerospace innovation. Her leadership in propelling clean aviation technologies and her strong background in engine development and certification will help inform CAAM’s ability to champion sustainable aviation solutions and engage key federal innovation platforms.

These new appointments follow the transition of Stella-Marissa Hughes (CAE) and Eric Lefebvre (NRC) to exciting new roles. Stella now leads the Air Traffic Services Training Centre at CAE, while Eric has taken on the position of CEO at H2CANFLY, further advancing Canada's leadership in hydrogen-powered aviation. CAAM extends its sincere thanks to Stella and Eric for their leadership and contributions, which helped shape Canada’s early steps toward an advanced air mobility ecosystem.

“We are excited to welcome Simar and Niloofar to the CAAM board,” said JR Hammond, Executive Director of CAAM. “Their expertise and vision will be instrumental in guiding our ecosystem at a time when momentum for Advanced Air Mobility in Canada is stronger than ever. As we navigate this next chapter, their leadership ensures we continue to bridge public and private innovation to make AAM safe, sustainable,and scalable.”

This infusion of new leadership comes at a pivotal time for CAAM as it scales collaborative

innovation across Canada’s air mobility ecosystem. By leveraging the industry-leading training and operational capabilities of CAE and the NRC’s research and innovation expertise and capabilities, CAAM is further cementing its role as Canada’s national industry association and catalyst for AAM.