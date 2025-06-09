Phillips 66 Aviation Awarded DLA Energy Fuel Supply Contract for Westjet Air Center at Rapid City Regional Airport (KRAP)

Phillips 66 Aviation was awarded a multi-year Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy Jet-A fuel supply contract for Westjet Air Center Inc. at Rapid City Regional Airport (KRAP) in South Dakota.

The DLA contract expands Westjet Air Center’s fueling capabilities to support a wide variety of military and government aircraft, including bomber and fighter jets, transport and utility aircraft, helicopters, government-operated fire bombers, Bureau of Land Management aircraft, U.S. Forest Service aircraft, Department of Defense (DOD) aircraft, and other state and federal aviation assets.

“With my father, an Army veteran, serving as our chairman, this contract holds profound significance for us,” said Miranda Maleki, Vice President, Westjet Air Center. “His military service instilled in our family a deep respect for those who serve, making this opportunity to support military and government aircraft especially meaningful. We take great pride in our 68-year partnership with Phillips 66 Aviation, ensuring we can provide high-quality fuel services for all our customers.”

In addition to its strong military roots, Westjet Air Center plays a vital role in the region’s wildfire response efforts. The FBO provides essential fuel to fire fighting aircraft that are crucial in combating wildfires across the Black Hills. With the increasing frequency and severity of wildfires, Westjet Air Center’s ability to fuel fire fighting aircraft quickly and efficiently is critical to firefighting operations, ensuring aircraft can make life-saving drops in affected regions.

Westjet Air Center’s dedication to the community goes beyond its military connections and wildfire relief. For decades, the FBO has been a cornerstone of the Rapid City community, offering unwavering support through local initiatives. Westjet Air Center participates in annual events for children and families, supports local schools and organizations, and contributes to various community efforts that strengthen its bond with the people of Rapid City.

“This announcement marks a special milestone in our collaboration with Westjet Air Center,” said Ronald Sanchez, General Manager, Aviation, Phillips 66. “It reinforces our commitment to supporting Westjet Air Center in its mission to make a positive impact in the Rapid City community. We are proud to provide them with the fuel services they need to meet the needs of their customers and continue their legacy of service to the military, local residents and visitors to the region.”

As one of the few FBOs in Southern South Dakota with a DLA Energy contract, Westjet Air Center is positioned to become a key fueling hub in the region. Customers who have previously used the AirCard® can easily transition to utilizing the full DLA Energy contract for fuel purchases, streamlining their access to comprehensive fueling services. To support this growth, Westjet Air Center is expanding its fuel storage capacity by 70,000 gallons and upgrading its hangar space. These improvements will enhance Westjet Air Center’s ability to serve military and government aviation, local base tenants, and visitors to the Black Hills, including those traveling to iconic landmarks like Mount Rushmore.