Hactl Crowned 'Regional Air Cargo Handling Agent of the Year'

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) – Hong Kong’s largest independent cargo handler – has been named “Regional Air Cargo Handling Agent of the Year” at the World Air Cargo Awards 2025.

Honoring the brightest and best of the air cargo community, the awards were held during Air Cargo Europe 2025 in Munich, Germany. Under a new format this year, nominations and winners were chosen based on a combination of industry votes and the input of an independent jury to ensure an unbiased selection process.

The “Regional Air Cargo Handling Agent of the Year” celebrates Hactl’s superior operational performance, innovation, and commitment to service in the air cargo industry.

Hactl Chief Executive Wilson Kwong was on hand to receive the award in front of an international audience of industry executives. After the presentation, he said: “This event in Munich is always special. This award is a tremendous testament to the work of the entire Hactl team back in Hong Kong and the dedication they show on a daily basis, not just to delivering top quality air cargo handling but to the innovation they constantly show in our strive for excellence to keep us at the head of the pack. I would also like to congratulate the Hong Kong International Airport on winning the ‘Airport of the Year 2025’ award. We’re truly proud to have contributed to this remarkable airport community.”