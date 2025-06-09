DHL Launches Xcelerate Airport-to-Airport Cargo Service

DHL Aviation has launched Xcelerate, a premium fast-track airport-to-airport cargo product designed to offer customers priority shipping and superior service.

This innovative offering provides the fastest available shipping options with guaranteed capacity and shorter transit times. The launch aims to meet the evolving needs of customers seeking expedited logistics solutions and enhances DHL Aviation's range of international air cargo products for freight forwarders and major shippers.

Customers can benefit from immediate booking confirmations within the scope of a guaranteed service, ensuring that late bookings are accommodated efficiently. The product also allows for last-minute cargo acceptance, close to flight departures, with high loading priority. This means that shipments can be dispatched with guaranteed capacity at short notice, subject to availability, ensuring that urgent logistics needs are met.

Ingrid Raj, Global Head of Aviation Commercial, DHL Express stated, "We are excited to now offer our cargo customers a premium option similar to the experience offered to passengers by certain airlines. This 'must-fly' offering has been developed based on customer feedback and the collaboration of various departments." Paul Ennis, VP of Global Operations at DHL Aviation, emphasized the commitment to excellence, noting: "With the introduction of Xcelerate, we are further living up to our customer promise of 'Excellence, Simply Delivered' by providing the highest levels of flexibility and attention for their cargo with a standardized, easy-to-access service."

Furthermore, Xcelerate ensures priority release at destinations, meaning that shipments that arrive last will be the first to be recovered, enhancing efficiency for DHL customers. A dedicated customer service team will oversee shipments end-to-end, providing proactive email notifications to keep customers informed throughout the process and ensuring a seamless journey.

The introduction of Xcelerate not only enhances the product portfolio but also aligns with DHL's sustainability goals, incorporating a mandatory Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) surcharge. This initiative supports DHL's commitment to achieving over 30% SAF blending by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.