Hactl Commences Stage Two of Intelligent Cargo Thermal Detection System Implementation

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) has begun Phase 2 of the implementation of its intelligent cargo thermal detection system at SuperTerminal 1.

This is another step forward in aviation security as the company continues to leverage technology to create a safer, more secure and more sustainable business.

The first phase of the project commenced in December 2023 which enabled Hactl to scan cargo for exceptional temperatures, immediately before it was loaded onto aircraft. Under the latest Phase 2, the capabilities of the project have been further extended. Now, in another world first, Hactl is using the system to scan bulk cargo during cargo acceptance – providing a double layer of protection to our valuable assets, i.e. the SuperTerminal 1 facility, terminal users, customers, staff and air cargoes.

The intelligent cargo thermal detection system works by combining advanced thermal imaging, thermodynamics, fluid mechanics, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, to overcome the limitations of existing thermal energy monitoring techniques.

It monitors the temperatures of different cargo in real-time, quickly identifying any abnormal conditions (e.g. fire hazard from lithium battery cargo) and thereby triggering alerts. Through early detection of any suspicious temperatures in cargo, the system significantly reduces subsequent potential risks and losses faced by airlines, cargo handlers and airports.

“Once again Hactl is showing the way to the future through the implementation of this next phase of its intelligent cargo thermal detection system,” states Executive Director – Engineering and Facilities Services, Kenneth Chan. “We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure we remain at the cutting edge of safety and security in the air cargo handling business”.

Hactl’s next step in developing the intelligent cargo thermal detection system will be implementing the same level of scrutiny for export prepacked cargo at its acceptance.