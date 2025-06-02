Chapman Freeborn unveils new European cargo team at Air Cargo Europe

Chapman Freeborn announced the latest stage of its strategic European expansion with two key appointments.

After serving nearly sixteen years as a specialist charter broker for the business’ automotive clients, and approaching his twenty fifth year at Chapman Freeborn, Isidro Nuñez Oñate has been promoted to Senior Charter Manager, overseeing brokers in the DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) region.

Experienced sales and training lead, Claire Fallon, meanwhile moves to Supplier Relations Manager – Europe, managing regional partnerships and strategies across the continent.

“In an uncertain world, now is the right time to invest in our long-term capabilities, so we can continue to deliver fast, flexible, and reliable services for our exacting clients,” said Reto Hunziker, President – Europe, Chapman Freeborn.

“With nearly four decades’ experience between them, Isidro and Claire are well positioned to lead our cargo charterers and cement our already strong relationships with carriers.

“I look forward to working with them both more closely as part of our new look team as Chapman Freeborn continues to expand its capabilities across Europe and beyond.”

This follows a broader restructure of European cargo operations by the air charterer earlier this year, in addition to the appointment of a general sales agent in Eastern Europe and the Balkans, cementing its coverage across the European Union and diversifying its sales base.

The announcement was made at Air Cargo Europe, part of transport logistic, the world’s largest exhibition for the industry, taking place from 2nd until 5th June in Munich, Germany.