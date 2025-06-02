NATA: Court Ruling Denies Premature Transition to Unleaded Aviation Fuel, Affirming Focus on Safety and Industry Consensus

NATA (the National Air Transportation Association) issued the statement below following the Superior Court of California, County of Alameda's release of its Order Denying Motion of CEH to Enforce and Modify Consent Judgment.



The Superior Court of California, County of Alameda's denial of the Center for Environmental Health’s (CEH) motion to mandate the premature transition to a new unleaded aviation fuel recognizes the critical need for a transition with a focus on safety and industry consensus. It also affirms that any change must consider materials compatibility, demonstrated commercial availability, and industry readiness.



The court ruling acknowledges the complexity of fuel transitions in aviation, the importance of broad stakeholder collaboration (including fuel providers, OEMs, operators, and regulators), the need for consistency within legal and regulatory frameworks, and the risks of disrupting established fuel supply chains and safety practices.



The decision underscores that the introduction of a new aviation fuel must occur through a transparent, consensus-driven process that pursues environmental goals without sacrificing safety or the operational feasibility for both the general aviation community and aviation business sector.