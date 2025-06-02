LATAM Airlines Group to Host 82nd IATA AGM in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil​ 

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the 82nd IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in June 2026, hosted by LATAM Airlines Group.



“We are excited to accept LATAM’s offer to host IATA’s 82nd AGM in Rio de Janeiro. The last time the IATA AGM was in South America was in 1999, also in Rio. It will be a great opportunity to take stock of changes over two decades of development that have seen strengthening air connectivity successfully support major world events like the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics. By meeting in the largest aviation market in South America, the AGM will highlight the great potential for aviation to be an even more powerful strategic force driving social and economic prosperity,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.



“LATAM is proud to host the IATA AGM in Brazil in 2026, the main market for our airline group connecting South America to the world. In addition to facilitating a successful gathering of our industry leaders, we look forward to showcasing the contributions and enormous potential for aviation in Brazil and throughout South America. We are confident that Rio de Janeiro, one of the most spectacular cities in the world with its unparalleled hospitality and beauty, will ensure a warm welcome and a memorable experience for all attendees,” said Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group.



LATAM Airlines Group connects people and cultures across South America and beyond with 153 destinations across 27 countries. In 2024, LATAM transported a record 82 million passengers and achieved significant milestones in fleet modernization and environmental sustainability.



Hosting the IATA AGM in Rio de Janeiro reflects Brazil’s rich history in aviation, dating back to the pioneering efforts of Alberto Santos-Dumont, who is celebrated as one of the fathers of aviation. His historic flight in 1906 marked a significant milestone in the development of powered flight, not only in Latin America but also the entire globe.



Previous IATA AGMs held in Brazil were in Petropolis (1947) and Rio de Janeiro (1999).