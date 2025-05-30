Menzies Aviation Announces Bold Progress Toward Its ‘All In’ Sustainability Commitments

Menzies Aviation has announced bold progress against its All In sustainability strategy, as reported in its Annual Review & Sustainability Report 2024.

In a historic move for the company, Menzies became the first major aviation services provider to have its net-zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) – a major milestone on its path to reaching net-zero by 2045.

The company’s commitment to decarbonising ground operations saw the addition of more than 850 electric Ground Support Equipment (GSE) units, helping to reach 22% electrification of its global GSE fleet in 2024, and has subsequently further increased this to 24% globally so far in 2025 and 50% in Europe. This ‘electric-first’ approach is already delivering results, with 17 stations operating with more than 50% electric GSE, and nine exceeding 70%.

In addition to progress against its 2025 electric GSE target, the company introduced two new environmental targets: achieving zero waste to landfill in cargo operations by the end of 2026 and reducing paper consumption by 10% in 2025.

Menzies’ sustainability efforts continue to deliver measurable results reducing scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions overall. Intensity ratios for tCO₂e per $’000 revenue reduced to 0.04 (2022: 0.06) while emissions per full time employee also declined by 19% from 2.91 to 2.36 tCO₂e. Renewable energy use surged by 278% year-on-year.

The company also made notable strides in workforce inclusivity. It achieved 25% female representation in senior leadership in line with its 2025 target, and increased female representation in middle leadership to 29%, putting the company on a strong path towards its 40% target by 2033.

A 5.5% improvement in voluntary staff turnover was also recorded and is now well-below pre-Covid levels following a reduction for the second year running, while its continued investment in its people, saw more than six million hours of training completed by its employees.

This investment in training is helping to drive tangible improvements in safety performance. Since 2022, Menzies has achieved a 59% reduction in significant personal injuries and a 49% increase in hazard reporting, which reduces incidents, reflecting the positive impact of its ongoing safety training, leadership development, and commitment to creating a safer working environment for all.

John Geddes, Chief Governance & Sustainability Officer & Company Secretary, Menzies Aviation,said: “Environmental, social, and governance factors are now key drivers of business resilience and long-term success, making a strong strategy essential. In 2024, we reinforced our commitment to achieving net-zero emissions, improving safety, and driving meaningful change through action, investment, continuous learning, and transparent communication. I’m proud of our progress with the All In sustainability goals and look forward to building on this momentum in the year ahead.”

Katy Reid, Head of Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility, Menzies Aviation, said: “2024 has been a pivotal year for us. Our net-zero targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and we have consistently delivered on all pillars of our All In plan while experiencing significant business growth. We have successfully maintained or reduced emissions, and we are confident that the steps we are taking will support our transition to a net-zero future. Our leadership and teams across the entire Menzies group continue to make a difference, embracing the changes necessary to achieve our goals for a more sustainable future.”

To read the Menzies Aviation 2024 Annual Review and Sustainability Report, please visit: https://menziesaviation.com/annual-review-and-sustainability-report-2024/