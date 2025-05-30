Aviation Leaders Assemble in New Delhi for IATA’s 81st AGM

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that leaders of the global aviation industry are gathering for the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit (WATS) which will take place in New Delhi, India from June 1-3, 2025.



India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, is expected to deliver a keynote address to delegates.



IndiGo is the host airline of the event, which was last held in India in 1983. Some 1,700 participants are registered to attend, including industry leaders, government officials and media.



“We are excited to bring the IATA AGM to India after a 42-year gap. India’s place in global aviation has changed dramatically, particularly over the last decade. The country has seen record aircraft orders, impressive growth, and world class infrastructure developments. The AGM will allow aviation leaders and journalists from around the world to witness first-hand how India’s rapidly modernizing and expanding aviation sector is contributing to the country’s overall economic and social development,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.



India’s aviation industry directly employs 369,700 people and generates $5.6 billion of GDP. When indirect, induced and tourism impacts are included, the totals rise to 7.7 million jobs and $53.6 billion of GDP (1.5%).



“As the host airline of the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting, IndiGo warmly welcomes the global airline community to India. Aviation is a powerful force for good worldwide, and that is particularly evident in India. India’s aviation market is rapidly thriving while significantly contributing to the country’s socio-economic growth and IndiGo is at the forefront of this upward trajectory. IndiGo is proud to invite the IATA AGM back to India, and we look forward to showcasing the exciting developments in this market and the warm hospitality of India, during this global mega-event. This is India’s time!” said Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo and Chair of the IATA Board of Governors.



World Air Transport Summit



The World Air Transport Summit (WATS), which follows immediately after the AGM, will address key issues facing the aviation industry.



“The AGM is always a moment for the industry to reflect and regroup in the face of enormous economic, geopolitical and technological forces ahead,“ said Walsh, “I’m confident this gathering will deliver value to our stakeholders and strengthen our commitment to progress and collaboration.”



The popular CEO Panel moderated by CNN’s Richard Quest will feature:



• Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo



• Joanna Geraghty, CEO, JetBlue



• Adrian Neuhauser, CEO, Abra Group



• Richard Smith, COO International, and CEO Airline, FedEx



Key topics to be addressed in the WATS include:



• The financial outlook for the airline industry



• How India is strategically using aviation to drive development



• The relationship between energy security, renewable energy and Sustainable Aviation Fuel production



• Financing aviation net zero



• The cost of payment and potential innovations



• The view of the Chief Operations Officer



See the full AGM program here.



A highlight of the program is the sixth edition of the IATA Diversity & Inclusion Awards. These awards recognize individuals and organizations who are advancing gender balance in the industry through the 25by2025 initiative.