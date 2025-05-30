First Chime Joins Paragon Aviation Group’s Strategic Partner Network

Paragon Aviation Group announces the addition of First Chime, a private aviation catering company, to its network of Strategic Partners. Based in the Washington, D.C. metro area, First Chime is renowned for its unparalleled handcrafted culinary experiences tailored specifically for the private aviation industry.

Founded by Young Park, a visionary and classically trained chef, First Chime is redefining in-flight dining. With culinary direction supported by Michelin-rated Chef Gérard Pangaud, the company delivers exquisite gourmet meals to major airports including IAD, DCA, and BWI. Every dish is a work of culinary excellence, crafted with seasonal ingredients and curated to match the exact preferences of each client.

“At First Chime, we believe private aviation is more than just convenience—it’s an experience that should be elevated through cuisine that delights and inspires,” said Young Park, Founder & Executive Chef. “Joining the Paragon Network is a prestigious opportunity for us, and we are eager to bring our extraordinary flavors and meticulous service to Paragon’s esteemed partners and guests.”

First Chime also brings international expertise to the table, having supported private jet catering during the 2018 Winter Olympics with a dedicated outpost in Korea—an expansion designed to serve high-level VIP traffic during the Games.

Beyond in-flight catering, First Chime has unveiled an exclusive, reservation-only private dining venue in Frederick, Maryland, where clients can enjoy personalized tasting menus and curated events in a refined and intimate setting. The venue also serves as the site for First Chime’s hands-on corporate flight attendant training program, combining in-flight service protocols with five-star hospitality techniques. As a valued benefit, Paragon members receive a 10% discount on training registration.

“First Chime represents a remarkable fusion of passion, creativity, and excellence in aviation catering,” said Crystal Kubeczka, President of Paragon Aviation Group. “Their dedication to quality and thoughtful service will undoubtedly elevate our network and the aviation experience for our partners and guests alike. We are beyond thrilled to welcome them as a Strategic Partner.”