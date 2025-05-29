Air Cargo Demand up 5.8% in April

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for April 2025 global air cargo markets showing total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), rising by 5.8% compared to April 2024 levels (+6.5% for international operations).

Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), increased by 6.3% compared to April 2024 (+6.9% for international operations).

“Air cargo demand grew strongly in April, with volumes up 5.8% year-on-year, building on March’s solid performance. Seasonal demand for fashion and consumer goods—front-loading ahead of US tariff changes—and lower jet fuel prices have combined to boost air cargo. With available capacity at record levels and yields improving, the outlook for air cargo is encouraging. While April brought good news, stresses in world trade are no secret. Shifts in trade policy, particularly in the US, are already reshaping demand and export dynamics. Airlines will need to remain flexible as the situation develops over the coming months," said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.

Several factors in the operating environment should be noted:

Year-on-year, world industrial production rose 3.2% in March. Air cargo growth outpaced global goods trade, which increased by 6.5% over the previous month.

Jet fuel prices dropped 21.2% year-on-year and 4.1% month-on-month, the third consecutive monthly decrease.

The global manufacturing PMI rose to 50.5 in April, signaling expansion for the fourth consecutive month. However, the PMI for new export orders fell 2.8 points to 47.2, remaining below the 50 threshold for growth.

Air Cargo Market in Detail

April 2025 (%year-on-year) World Share *1 CTK ACTK CLF (%-pt) *2 CLF (level) *3 Total Market 100% 5.8% 6.3% -0.2% 43.9% Africa 2.0% 4.7% 9.7% -2.0% 41.6% Asia Pacific 34.2% 10.0% 9.4% 0.3% 44.8% Europe 21.5% 2.9% 3.3% -0.2% 51.9% Latin America 2.9% 10.1% 8.5% 0.6% 39.0% Middle East 13.6% 2.3% 5.5% -1.3% 43.5% North America 25.8% 4.2% 4.6% -0.2% 38.6%

(*1) % of industry CTKs in 2024 (*2) Year-on-year change in load factor (*3) Load factor level

April Regional Performance

Asia-Pacific airlines saw 10.0% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in April. Capacity increased by 9.4% year-on-year.

North American carriers saw 4.2% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in April. Capacity increased by 4.6% year-on-year.

European carriers saw 2.9% year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in April. Capacity increased 3.3% year-on-year.

Middle Eastern carriers saw 2.3% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in April, the slowest among the regions. Capacity increased by 5.5% year-on-year.

Latin American carriers saw a 10.1% year-on-year increase in demand growth for air cargo in April, the strongest growth among the regions. Capacity increased 8.5% year-on-year.

African airlines saw a 4.7% year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in April. Capacity increased by 9.7% year-on-year.

Trade Lane Growth: All international routes experienced growth in April, except for Middle East-Europe, Africa-Asia, and intra-European route.

Trade Lane YoY growth Notes Market share of industry* Asia-North America +1.9% 2 consecutive months of growth 24.4% Europe-Asia +11.3% 26 consecutive months of growth 20.5% Europe-Middle East -4.6% 5.7% Middle East-Asia +6.7% 2 consecutive months of growth 7.3% Within Asia +10.0% 18 consecutive months of growth 7.0% Europe-North America +9.6% 15 consecutive months of growth 13.3% Africa-Asia -7.9% 1.4% Within Europe -8.8% 2.0%

*Share is based on full-year 2024 CTKs.