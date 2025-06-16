Powering a Greener Ramp for Ground Handlers

ITW GSE’s 7400 eGPU is designed to deliver performance, mobility, and environmental benefits to ground handlers across the aviation industry.

As airports around the world strive toward cleaner operations and more efficient turnaround times, the ITW GSE 7400 eGPU offers a virtually silent solution free from diesel emissions, supporting a healthier, quieter, and safer working environment for ramp personnel.

Empowering ground handlers with practical innovation

Designed with operational efficiency in mind, the 7400 eGPU is mobile, battery operated, and instantly ready to deliver 400 Hz or 28 VDC power at the push of a button - no warm-up required. It can power an array of aircraft from business jets to wide body. The 7400 eGPU significantly reduces the need for fuel logistics and maintenance downtime.

“Our focus has always been to deliver Simply Smarter Ground Support,” said Scott Doneghy, area sales manager of the Americas at ITW GSE. “The 7400 eGPU exemplifies this by empowering ground handlers with a clean, quiet, and cost-efficient alternative to diesel-powered GPUs.”

Key benefits for ground handling operators:

Zero emissions – Helps airports meet sustainability targets and improves air quality on the ramp.

Ultra-low noise – The 7400 is virtually silent, enhancing comfort and communication for ground staff.

Minimal maintenance – No engine means fewer breakdowns and reduced maintenance costs.

Enhanced safety – A magnetically locked towbar system prevents movement unless all safety conditions are met.

Operational flexibility – Can be used indoors, outdoors, and during peak traffic hours, with charging easily managed during off-peak times.

Enabling sustainable airport operations worldwide

With more than 400 units already in use globally, including deployments at leading airports and research stations, the 7400 eGPU is proving its value across climates and continents. Ground handlers benefit from faster deployment, cleaner energy use, and lower total cost of ownership - typically outperforming diesel units after just two years.