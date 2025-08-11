Brussels Airlines Faces Baggage Handler Revolt As Tel Aviv Flights Resume

Brussels Airlines will relaunch Tel Aviv service on Aug. 13, however baggage handlers that would service the flights are against the move, demanding that workers be allowed to refuse to work any Tel Aviv routes without penalty.
Ground staff are calling for suspension of the route over "genocide" in Gaza and the West Bank, while French baggage handler Alyzia declare full boycott of Israeli carriers.
Click here for the full story.
Sign up for Aviation Pros Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.