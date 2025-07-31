Emirates Flight Catering to Hire 400 for its New Dh160-Million Facility

Emirates Flight Catering announced the ground-breaking of a new Dh160-million laundry arm, Linencraft at Dubai Investment Park, creating 400 direct jobs.

The new site will increase Linencraft's operational capacity by more than 50% and help meet soaring demand across the UAE's hospitality, aviation and healthcare sectors.

Linencraft's new facility will add 150 tons of daily capacity to its existing network, which currently processes 280 tons per day across four locations. It will include two modular hospitality bulk laundry units with a combined capacity of 142 tons per day, and a dedicated garment plant capable of handling over 28,000 pieces daily.

"This bold investment reflects both the scale of opportunity we see in the market and our determination to lead the industry forward. With this advanced facility, we're not just increasing capacity — we're setting new standards through smart technology and a sharp focus on sustainability," said Shahreyar Nawabi, CEO of Emirates Flight Catering.

The facility's built-in redundancies across key processes to ensure uninterrupted operations, even during peak demand. At the same time, it incorporates energy-efficient systems to minimise environmental impact.

With over 10,000 new hotel rooms expected by 2027, major international events on the horizon, and Dubai Airport's expansion underway, demand for large-scale laundry services is set to rise sharply. In parallel, staff uniform and institutional laundry needs are also growing steadily across both public and private sectors, further driving the need for increased capacity and innovation.

With a client base of over 100 across the airline, hospitality, healthcare, and institutional workwear sectors, the company employs 1,300 people.

Emirates Flight Catering is 90% owned by Emirates, with the remaining shares held by Dubai Airports Corporation. It also caters to other airlines operating at Dubai International airport, currently servicing more than 100 carriers.

On July 22, the Emirates Group — the parent company of Emirates Flight Catering — said it has launched a global talent acquisition drive as it is looking to onboard 17,300 people across 350 roles.

These roles span every facet, function and operation across Emirates and dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider. It said hundreds of new recruits are required across some roles, including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, commercial and sales teams, customer service, ground handling, catering, IT, HR and finance. dnata is looking to hire more than 4,000 cargo, catering and ground handling specialists.

Since 2022, the Group has hired more than 41,000 talented professionals, including nearly 27,000 in various operational roles, and now it has a 121,000-strong workforce.