Hydrogen Baggage Tractor Tested at Hamburg Airport

Hamburg Airport is testing the use of a specially converted baggage tractor with hydrogen power, aiming to investigate the feasibility of converting existing vehicle fleets for low-emission ground operations.

The prototype was developed by HTM Hydro Technology Motors from Bingen am Rhein and is based on an existing natural gas model (Mulag 4CNG). The test is scheduled to last six to nine months and will test the hydrogen drive under real-world conditions on the airport apron.

For the full report, click here.