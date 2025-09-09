Atlas Air and Etihad Cargo Announce New Long-Term Partnership

Atlas Air Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide, has announced a new long-term partnership with Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates.

Under the agreement, Atlas Air will provide Etihad Cargo with dedicated freighter capacity through the operation of a newly delivered Boeing 777 freighter. Beginning in August, the aircraft will initially serve routes connecting Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Madrid.

The partnership comes at a time of growing demand for general air cargo, e-commerce, automotive, pharmaceuticals and perishable products across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The 777F offers state-of-the-art, efficient capacity to support Etihad Cargo’s growth and customer product offering. The agreement reflects the strength of the longstanding relationship between Atlas Air and Etihad Cargo, dating back to 2012 when Atlas Air first began providing flight services over a multi-year period.

"We are pleased to again partner with Etihad Cargo, one of the industry's most respected carriers," said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. "This partnership reflects our strong value proposition and the trust we've built with customers over time. We are pleased to tailor this long-term dedicated capacity solution to help Etihad capture growth opportunities. With our global scale and flexible, agile network, Atlas Air is enabling Etihad to expand their operations and serve their customers with confidence. With our industry-leading fleet of widebody freighters and deep operating expertise, Atlas Air is proud to be a trusted partner of choice, and we look forward to supporting Etihad’s continued success.”

“Etihad Cargo’s expanded collaboration with Atlas Air represents a strategic step in scaling capacity and extending our global reach,” said Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer, Etihad Airways. “With Etihad Airways’ passenger fleet continuing to grow, it is essential that our freighter fleet expands in parallel to sustain this momentum and deliver end-to-end network connectivity. By aligning growth across both passenger and freighter operations, Etihad Cargo reinforces its ability to meet evolving customer demand, strengthen high-volume trade lanes and introduce greater flexibility across key markets. This additional capacity further enhances the reliability and agility of our services, ensuring the delivery of seamless and efficient cargo solutions worldwide.”

The 777 freighter is the world's largest, longest-range twin-engine freighter, with a payload of more than 100 tons. With its fuel efficiency and reliability, this aircraft supports Etihad Cargo's commitment to delivering sustainable, high-quality cargo solutions across its global network.