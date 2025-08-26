Etihad Cargo Strengthens Connectivity with Expanded Winter Belly-Hold Capacity

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has announced an expanded winter schedule that will significantly increase belly-hold cargo capacity and enhance connectivity across its global network.

The updated schedule introduces new routes to Hanoi, Hong Kong and Taipei, strengthening the carrier’s operations in Asia and providing greater access to some of the world’s fastest-growing cargo markets.

To meet strong demand, Etihad Cargo will benefit from increased frequencies to a number of existing destinations, including Lisbon, Manchester, Warsaw, Atlanta and Bangkok, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading global logistics hub.

Between November 2025 and March 2026, Etihad Airways will progressively launch services to 16 new destinations, including Addis Ababa, Algiers, Almaty, Baku, Bucharest, Chiang Mai, Kazan, Krabi, Medan, Medina, Phnom Penh, Tashkent, Tbilisi and Yerevan.

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer, Etihad Cargo, said: “Our customers remain at the core of our strategy. This expanded winter schedule offers greater access to Etihad Cargo’s global network, providing more capacity, flexibility and reliable connections. Whether moving goods between continents or enabling rapid regional transport, we are committed to supporting industries with world-class cargo solutions.”

The expanded winter schedule underscores Etihad Cargo’s role in driving trade flows between Abu Dhabi and key international markets. With increased frequencies and new destinations, the carrier is poised to support industries that depend on fast, reliable and efficient cargo services.

By October 2025, Etihad Cargo will provide belly-hold capacity on over 880 passenger flights each week, rising to more than 1,000 flights weekly by March 2026, further strengthening global connectivity and customer choice.