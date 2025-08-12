Cathay Pacific Appoints Cindy Lam as Senior Vice President, Americas

Cathay Pacific announced the appointment of Cindy Lam as Senior Vice President, Americas. Starting September 1, 2025, Lam will lead Cathay’s strategic vision and business operations in the region, covering passenger travel, cargo and lifestyle.

Lam brings nearly 24 years of distinguished service at Cathay Pacific, having built an exceptional career spanning multiple continents and diverse operational areas.

Succeeding Chris Vanden Hooven, who will be retiring, Cindy Lam said: "I am honored to take on this leadership role for Cathay in the Americas, where Cathay has a long history spanning a combined over 40 years, currently serving eight passenger destinations and 16 cargo destinations. The region presents tremendous opportunities for growth and innovation, and I look forward to working with our talented teams to deliver the world-class service that defines our brand while ensuring we continue to evolve and exceed the expectations of our valued customers."

Prior to her new role, Lam served as General Manager Customer Care from July 2021 based in Hong Kong, during which she led Cathay’s customer service strategy and operations across its global network. Her extensive background also includes serving as Head of Strategic Planning and Projects in the Flight Operations Department from 2017 to 2021, where she played a pivotal role in shaping operational strategy and executing key efficiency initiatives.

Lam's deep understanding of customer experience stems from her background in product management, including her role as Manager Product for Economy Cabins and Inflight Entertainment from 2013 to 2017. She cultivated her global experience through significant regional leadership roles, including Country Manager Vietnam and Chief Representative of the Pearl River Delta Region, where she helped Cathay successfully navigate complex markets and build strategic partnerships across China.

Lam’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as Cathay continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its presence in the Americas market. This year, Cathay Pacific further enhanced its global connectivity with a new direct route between Dallas-Fort Worth and Hong Kong, which will increase to daily from October 2025.

The Cathay Group has committed over HK$100 billion in investments across its fleet, cabin products, lounges, and digital innovation. Recently, Cathay Pacific introduced its retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on selected flights between Vancouver and Hong Kong, featuring its award-winning Aria Suite Business class, along with new Premium Economy and refreshed Economy cabins.

In early 2026, Cathay Pacific will be among the first carriers to operate from the new world-class Terminal 6 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, opening its first dedicated lounge in the New York market and second in the United States.

Cathay Pacific currently operates over 110 return passenger flights per week between North America and Hong Kong, offering customers seamless connectivity to Hong Kong and beyond via the Group’s extensive global network, which has reached over 100 passenger destinations around the world.