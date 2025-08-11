Turkish Airlines Awards Multi-Station Cargo Handling Contract to WFS at Miami and JFK

Turkish Airlines has awarded a three-year cargo and ground handling contract to Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company. The services began on July 17, 2025, at Miami International Airport (MIA) and August 1, 2025, at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Under the agreement, WFS will provide comprehensive cargo handling, mail processing, and ramp handling services at MIA building 707, while JFK building 260 will handle cargo and ramp operations.

The partnership will support Turkish Airlines' robust cargo operations with four weekly flights handling approximately 18,250 tonnes annually at MIA, and three weekly flights processing 36,000 tonnes per year at JFK. WFS will service Turkish Airlines' freighter fleet including A330F and B747/777F aircraft at both locations.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Turkish Airlines across these two strategic U.S. gateways," said Frank Clemente, SVP, Cargo and Express North America at WFS. "This contract reinforces our commitment to delivering the reliable, high-quality ground handling services that support Turkish Airlines' growing cargo network in North America."

The Miami and JFK awards complement WFS's existing relationship with Turkish Airlines, with the company already providing services at seven North American stations including Boston (BOS), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Seattle (SEA), Houston (IAH), and Washington Dulles (IAD).

Turkish Airlines selected WFS based on the company's global partnership capabilities, proven service quality, competitive pricing, and strong industry relationships. The award demonstrates Turkish Airlines' confidence in WFS's ability to deliver consistent, reliable operations across multiple stations.

WFS, part of the SATS Group, is a leading provider of ground handling and cargo services worldwide, supporting airlines' operations across key international markets with a focus on safety, efficiency, and customer service excellence.