Etihad Cargo Celebrates Two-Year Milestone with Ezhou Huahu Airport

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, is celebrating two successful years of operations at Ezhou Huahu Airport, marking a significant milestone in its strategic collaboration with SF Airlines.

Since transitioning joint operations from Wuhan to Ezhou in August 2023, Etihad Airways is the first international airline to launch scheduled commercial freighter services in the region. Building on this milestone, Etihad Cargo expanded its presence at Ezhou Huahu Airport and announced a second weekly frequency in November 2023, followed by a third in July 2024, reflecting growing demand and operational momentum.

Since August 2023, Etihad Cargo has operated two commercial freighter flights per week, one with Etihad Airways and the other with SF Airlines. From October 2023, the frequency increased to four flights per week, with two operated by Etihad Airways and the other two by SF Airlines. By July 2024, commercial freighter services had expanded further to five flights per week, with two operated by Etihad Airways and three by SF Airlines.

Over the past two years, Etihad Cargo has operated 184 Boeing 777 freighter flights through Ezhou Huahu Airport in close cooperation with SF Airlines’ over 200 flights with Boeing 747 freighters. The addition of a sixth weekly scheduled flight in July 2024, followed by a seventh in 2025, has further strengthened Etihad Cargo’s network, improving connectivity and providing customers with faster and more efficient access to key global markets.

In addition to scheduled services, charter freighter operations have also grown steadily. Etihad Cargo operated one charter freighter flight per week throughout 2024. From January to June 2025, the number of charter flights increased to three per week, supporting flexible and on-demand logistics solutions.

Ezhou Huahu Airport began operations in 2022. The airport is Asia’s first dedicated freighter hub and has been instrumental in enabling Etihad Cargo to deliver consistent and reliable service. Since 2023, more than 43,000 tonnes of export cargo and over 690 tonnes of import cargo have moved through Abu Dhabi via Ezhou Huahu Airport, reinforcing the hub’s critical role in global logistics.

Located in Hubei Province, the airport offers unrivalled domestic reach and growing international connectivity with 135 aircraft stands, dual 3,600-metre runways.

“This milestone reflects the operational success and strategic value of our collaboration with Ezhou Huahu Airport and SF Airlines,” said Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways. “Ezhou’s role as Asia’s first dedicated freighter hub has allowed us to unlock new levels of efficiency and reach, particularly for time-sensitive e-commerce and high-tech shipments, supporting growing demand for cross-

border e-commerce and high-tech shipments between China and the Middle East. The expansion to seven weekly freighter services strengthens our ability to offer reliable, time-sensitive logistics solutions across key global trade lanes.”

Luo Guowei, Chairman of Hubei International Logistics Airport Co., Ltd., stated: "As the first international airlines to operate at Ezhou Airport, Etihad Airways has transported over 28,000 tons of cargo since launching the Abu Dhabi - Ezhou route. This has established an efficient two-way trade corridor spanning Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, injecting strong momentum into regional economic and trade exchanges.

At this new starting point, Ezhou Airport will deepen strategic collaboration with Etihad Airways and SF Airlines. We will further increase route frequency, enhance cooperation on overseas warehouses, and jointly build efficient logistics channels connecting the world to China. This will forge new milestones in establishing an aviation trade hub for the Belt and Road Initiative."

As Etihad Cargo continues to expand its global footprint, the relationship with Ezhou Huahu Airport remains a cornerstone of its Asia strategy, driving innovation, efficiency and mutual growth.

The hub’s advanced infrastructure, streamlined customs processes and proximity to key manufacturing centres have enabled Etihad Cargo to meet the rising demand for high-tech, automotive and e-commerce shipments.

Looking ahead, Etihad Cargo will continue its presence at EHU, exploring opportunities for service enhancements and digital integration to further optimise end-to-end supply chain performance.