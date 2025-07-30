IAG Cargo Appoints Director of London Operations

The cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG), IAG Cargo has appointed Josh Lane as Director of London Operations. This position reflects the strategic importance of London Heathrow, which serves as IAG Cargo’s global headquarters and busiest hub, whilst reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering a more efficient and customer focused operation.

With a strong background in operational leadership across multiple industries, Josh most recently served as Head of Warehouse at IAG Cargo. In that role, he played a central part in the launch and operational management of New Premia, IAG Cargo’s state-of-the-art handling facility at Heathrow, which opened in 2023. Purpose-built to support high-priority products such as pharmaceuticals, New Premia has enhanced speed, reliability, and capacity, becoming a benchmark for premium service across the network.

As Director of London Operations, Josh will oversee the company’s end-to-end cargo activity at London Heathrow, focusing on improving process efficiency, embedding new technologies including the use of AI to support faster, data-led decision-making, and driving service improvements across all areas of the operation.

His appointment supports IAG Cargo’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and to delivering a consistently high-quality service that customers can depend on at every stage.

Commenting on the appointment, Adam Carson, Chief Operating Officer at IAG Cargo said: “Josh’s leadership and input has already had a major impact on our London operation.

“This role allows us to further build on that momentum and ensure we have the structure, systems, and support in place to drive performance, efficiency, and customer satisfaction at our Heathrow hub.”

Josh Lane added: “This is a significant time for the business, with a clear focus on delivering for our customers and driving greater efficiency across our operations.

“London Heathrow is central to our global network, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to enhance how we operate and further raise the standard of service and performance.

“With ongoing investment in both physical infrastructure and digital capability, we’re building a business our customers can trust to deliver every time.”

IAG Cargo’s expansive network spans six continents, supporting global trade through its key hubs in London, Madrid, and Dublin. The business offers a wide range of specialist products and services tailored to meet the needs of customers around the world including solutions for pharmaceuticals, perishables, live animals, high-value goods, and express cargo.